TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Swiss Life AG ------------------------------------------ 03-May-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Life insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 03-May-2012
EUR350 mil var rate sub fxd- to fltg-rate
callable perp fiduciary nts BBB- 12-Nov-2008
CHF500 mil var rate perp collable bnds BBB- 10-Mar-2011
Gtd: Swiss Life Holding