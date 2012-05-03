TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Swiss Life AG ------------------------------------------ 03-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 03-May-2012

EUR350 mil var rate sub fxd- to fltg-rate

callable perp fiduciary nts BBB- 12-Nov-2008

CHF500 mil var rate perp collable bnds BBB- 10-Mar-2011