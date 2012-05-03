TEXT-S&P ratings - Swiss Life Holding

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

Ratings -- Swiss Life Holding ------------------------------------- 03-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

12-Nov-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

