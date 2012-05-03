TEXT-Fitch asgns Leofric No 1 plc final ratings

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Leofric No 1 plc’s RMBS notes final ratings, as follows:

Class A GBP933,500,000 floating-rate notes: ‘AAAsf’, Stable Outlook

Class Z GBP212,100,000 VFN floating-rate notes: Not rated

The final ratings are based on Fitch’s assessment of the underlying collateral, available credit enhancement (CE), the origination and underwriting procedures used by Coventry Building Society (CBS; ‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) and Godiva Mortgages Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS), CBS’s servicing capabilities, and the transaction’s legal structure. CE for the class A notes initially totals 19%, which is provided by the subordination of the class Z VFN notes (16%), as well as a fully funded reserve account of 3%, funded from the Z VFN. The structure also benefits from a liquidity reserve fund mechanism, which is funded from available principal receipts to 4% of the A note balance, minus any balance in the reserve fund, if CBS’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating drops below ‘BBB’.

The notes represent the first standalone pass-through UK RMBS issuance under the Leofric series, and the first from CBS and Godiva Mortgages Limited (together Coventry).

To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model, details of which can be found in the reports referenced below.

The performance of loans originated by Coventry, which meet the eligibility criteria for Leofric No.1 Plc, has been compared to Fitch’s UK prime three months-plus arrears index as part of the assessment of the mortgage portfolio. Fitch received originator specific information on static arrears for originations since 2008 by CBS and Godiva. The agency used this information to assess the quality of originations by the lender and compared similar statistics from other UK prime lenders. Fitch received repossession information for 290 loans originated by Coventry, suggesting a quick sale adjustment (QSA) of 18.1%. Due to the small sample size of the data provided, and the fact that the sample only represented a subsection of the Coventry’s balance sheet repossessions, the agency adjusted the QSA upwards.

Coventry provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. All relevant fields were provided in the data tape, with the exception of information regarding the year of construction for mortgaged properties within the portfolio, where a significant number of loans did not have a year of construction. Coventry has confirmed that no loans within the portfolio are secured against new builds and warrant to that effect within the transaction documents; therefore, no adjustment was made.

Fitch modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, and interest rates. The cash flow tests showed that the rated class of notes could withstand loan losses at a level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final maturity.

The transaction documentation deviates from current criteria on certain aspects. On 12 March 2012, Fitch published its ‘Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions’, detailing a number of proposed changes to its counterparty criteria.

Whilst there are deviations from Fitch’s current criteria in the transaction documentation, these deviations are aligned to the proposals as laid out in the exposure draft. Taking into account the current credit profile of the relevant counterparties, as well as the proposed criteria amendments, the agency has concluded that the criteria deviations are not material to the current ratings of the notes.

If the proposed criteria changes are not implemented, and/or the credit profile of the relevant counterparties deteriorates materially, then negative rating action, related to the criteria deviation, cannot be precluded.

Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults and loss severity are included in the New Issue report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.