TEXT-Fitch afrms Travel & General Insurance Company at 'BBB-'

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Travel and General Insurance Company’s (TGIC) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at ‘BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects Fitch’s view that capital adequacy, as assessed by the agency, remains supportive of the rating. Fitch also considers TGIC’s experienced management team, disciplined underwriting approach and long-established client relationships as positive rating factors.

Although the company recorded a net loss in the year to October 2011 (FY11) of GBP117,000 (FY10: profit of GBP267,000) this was driven by the deterioration of its discontinued travel insurance book. Positively, TGIC’s core business of travel bond insurance was profitable with an improved loss ratio over the same period. As the travel insurance will not have the same material impact in future, the agency expects TGIC to return to profitability in FY12.

Against Fitch’s expectation, TGIC materially increased its investment risk appetite. At end of January 2012, according to Fitch’s calculation, 15% of its financial assets were invested in equities, compared to 4% at end-October 2010. This is viewed negatively as it exposes the company to more balance sheet volatility, although the level of investment risk still remains within the agency’s tolerance level for the current rating.

The company continues to operate in a challenging market place and its constrained operating profile and “monoline” exposure are viewed by Fitch as negative rating factors. Other negative rating drivers include the company’s small scale and dependence on key individuals. In addition, TGIC remains exposed to the triggering of large travel bonds, although this risk is mitigated by adequate capital strength and reinsurance arrangements.

Factors that could trigger a negative rating action include a significant fall in premiums written and/or a weakened capital position (for example through the triggering of one or more of its large travel bonds). In addition, Fitch would view further introduction of risk in the investment portfolio as a negative rating driver. In particular, given the current level of risk-adjusted capital, an increased allocation of equities in the investment portfolio above 20% could lead to a downgrade.

Fitch considers an upgrade as unlikely in the near to medium term given the risk profile of the company’s insurance portfolio and challenging market conditions. Positive rating pressure could come from a substantial strengthening of TGIC’s capital position, which would be most likely to come from sustained growth in earnings