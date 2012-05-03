FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - China Petrochemcial Corp.
May 3, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - China Petrochemcial Corp.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Petrochemcial Corp. ------------------------------ 03-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: China

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

