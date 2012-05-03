TEXT-S&P rates China Petrochemical Corp. and proposed nts 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Sinopec Group’s “strong” business risk profile is supported by its highly integrated oil and gas operations, dominant market position in the Chinese refining market, and a well-established marketing and distribution network in China.

-- We consider Sinopec Group a government-related entity, and believe there is an “extremely high” probability of extraordinary government support to the company in case of financial distress.

-- We are assigning our ‘A+’ corporate credit rating to Sinopec Group and our ‘A+’ issue rating to the company’s proposed notes.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Sinopec Group will maintain its “intermediate” financial risk profile despite high crude oil prices and the government’s price controls on refined oil products.

Rating Action

On May 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘A+’ long-term corporate credit rating to China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group). The outlook is stable. We also assigned our ‘A+’ rating to the proposed U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd. Sinopec Group will unconditionally and irrevocably guarantee the notes. At the same time, we assigned our ‘cnAAA’ Greater China credit scale rating on Sinopec Group and the proposed notes. The rating on the notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation.