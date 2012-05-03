TEXT-Fitch confirms OCBC's commercial paper programme at 'F1+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has confirmed the rating on Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited’s (OCBC) upsized USD10bn commercial paper (CP) notes programme at Short-Term ‘F1+'. The confirmation follows the increase in the size of the CP notes programme from USD5bn.

Fitch last affirmed the CP notes programme rating on 24 April 2012. The issue rating is the same as OCBC’s Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the commercial paper will constitute the bank’s direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations and, hence will rank equally with its unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

OCBC was established in 1932 and reported total assets of SGD278bn at end-2011.

For more details on OCBC’s ratings and credit profile, please refer to “Fitch Affirms DBS, OCBC and UOB; Outlook Stable”, dated 24 April 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com.

The list of OCBC’s ratings is as follows:

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR ‘F1+’

- Viability Rating ‘aa-’

- Support Rating ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor ‘A-'