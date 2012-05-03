TEXT-Fitch afrms National Housing Bank at 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based National Housing Bank’s (NHB) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’ with a Stable Outlook and its National Short-Term rating at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of rated issues is provided at the end of this commentary.

NHB’s ratings are underpinned by Fitch’s expectation of a high probability of continued timely support from the Government of India (GoI), given its strong linkages with the government including the latter’s 100% ownership through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). NHB is important to the government as a policy institution and because of its apex role in the domestic housing finance sector. The ratings could be downgraded if NHB’s strategic importance to the GoI is deemed by Fitch to have diminished.

NHB’s chairman and board of directors are appointed by the GoI and the RBI, and its foreign currency borrowings are guaranteed by the GoI. The latter has also been extending budgetary support to help NHB discharge its role of supporting the rural housing sector more effectively. In the FY13 (financial year ending March) budget, the GoI announced an enhancement in the Rural Housing Fund (RHF - administered by NHB) to INR40bn from INR30bn. The RHF has helped NHB to access low-cost funding by way of deposits from scheduled commercial banks to the extent of the shortfall in their priority sector lending. The government also permitted NHB to raise INR50bn tax-free bonds, which once issued could aggregate around 20% of NHB’s total debt funding.

As part of a system-wide move to separate regulatory and funding functions, the GoI plans to buy RBI’s 100% stake in NHB. Fitch expects NHB to remain majority-owned by the sovereign, engaged in implementing the government’s policies in low-cost housing, and developing the residential mortgage market in India. NHB is expected to continue advising the government on policy issues relating to the housing sector and conducting on-site and off-site supervision of housing finance companies (HFCs). The agency believes that NHB will continue to receive timely support from the GoI as it will likely continue to play policy, supervisory, refinancing, and developmental roles in India’s housing finance sector even after the stake sale.

NHB’s loan portfolio carries issuer concentration to HFCs and commercial banks; at end-June 2011, top 20 loans accounted for 87% of its total loans. However, asset quality remains robust with zero reported non-performing loans at end-June 2011, as loans have been made primarily to the higher-rated entities. In Fitch’s opinion, NHB’s capitalisation (end-June 2011: Fitch core capital ratio 19.6%; total capital adequacy ratio: 20.6%) is adequate for the current scale of business. Its asset and liability tenors are fairly well-matched and liquidity is supported by cash and cash equivalents of INR14bn as at end-March 2012.

Established under an Act of Parliament in 1988, NHB provides refinancing mainly to HFCs and commercial banks.

NHB’s issues rated by Fitch are as follows:

- INR127.6bn long-term debt programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR25bn long-term bank loan programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)’

- INR25bn short-term bank loan programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch A1+(ind)’

- INR10bn long-term fixed-deposit programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch tAAA(ind)’

- INR100bn long-term debt programme: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(ind)'