TEXT-S&P ratings - Helsingborg (City of)
May 3, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Helsingborg (City of)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Helsingborg (City of) ---------------------------------- 03-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

08-Apr-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

11-Nov-2008 NR/-- NR/--

26-Oct-2007 AA+/-- AA+/--

===============================================================================

