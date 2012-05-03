TEXT-S&P ratings - Helsingborg (City of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 03 -
Ratings -- Helsingborg (City of) ---------------------------------- 03-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Sweden
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-May-2012 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
08-Apr-2010 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+
11-Nov-2008 NR/-- NR/--
26-Oct-2007 AA+/-- AA+/--
