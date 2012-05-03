TEXT-S&P drops all rtgs on CMBS deal CPUK Mortgage Finance

May 03 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes following their redemption.

-- CPUK Mortgage Finance was a CMBS transaction that closed in June 2007, with note maturity in October 2018.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on CPUK Mortgage Finance Ltd.’s class A1, A2, X, B, C, and D notes, following the redemption of the notes (see list below).

The notes were scheduled to mature in October 2018. We have received confirmation via the April 2012 interest payment date cash manager report, provided by Wells Fargo Trust Corp. Ltd. (the calculation and reporting agent), that all of the notes have been fully repaid.

We had placed the ratings on the class A1, A2, and X notes on CreditWatch negative On Jan. 31, 2012, as part of our counterparty-related downgrades (see “S&P’s CreditWatch Placements On 122 European CMBS Tranches At Jan. 31, 2012”).

The transaction has been redeemed through a refinancing by CPUK Finance Ltd. (see “New Issue: CPUK Finance Ltd.,” published on Feb. 28, 2012).

CPUK Mortgage Finance was a commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction that closed in June 2007. The underlying loan was secured on four properties in England.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor’s 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012

-- New Issue: CPUK Finance Ltd., Feb. 28, 2012

-- S&P’s CreditWatch Placements On 122 European CMBS Tranches At Jan. 31, 2012, Jan. 31 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- S&P Resolves 110 European Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria CreditWatch Placements (June 14, 2011 Review), June 14, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010

-- New Issue: CPUK Mortgage Finance Ltd., July 31, 2007

-- Framework For Credit Analysis In European CMBS Transactions, May 21, 2007

-- Technical Challenges In European CMBS Structures, Feb. 16, 2006

-- European CMBS Loan Level Guidelines, Sept. 1, 2004

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Withdrawn

CPUK Mortgage Finance Ltd.

GBP750.05 Million Commercial Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

A1 NR AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

A2 NR AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

X NR AA+ (sf)/Watch Neg

B NR AA (sf)

C NR A (sf)

D NR BBB+ (sf)

NR--Not rated.