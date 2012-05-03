TEXT-Fitch ups Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV to 'A';otlk stbl

Over 2012-2015, Fitch projects ABI’s annual FCF will increase, ranging between USD5bn and USD7bn, supported by growing profits and declining interest charges, despite the expectation of higher dividend distributions by ABI and AmBev.

While ABI’s impressive FCF has the potential to reduce leverage by up to 0.4x EBITDA annually, Fitch does not expect leverage to fall as significantly in the long term. The agency notes that in order to achieve its long-term 2.0x net debt/EBITDA target, ABI could pursue a combination of share buybacks and bolt-on acquisitions.

ABI’s profits enjoy further potential for growth thanks to favourable socio-demographics for beer consumption and its product mix in Latin America and Asia, as well as an ongoing renovation of the company’s US brands and product portfolio. The company has excelled at reducing costs and it is expected that it will continue to increase cash flow in slow growing markets such as Western Europe through the rationalisation of its cost structure.

Conversely, ABI’s profits display some vulnerability to a devaluation of the Brazilian real (BRL) and to higher oil and agricultural commodities prices. However, the company has demonstrated good resilience to such pressures, namely as a result of inverse correlation between commodity prices and the BRL and its proven ability to pass through cost increases to customers and reduce fixed costs.

Fitch notes that the global beer industry remains on a path to consolidation with ABI one of four international players that continue to lead the process. For instance, Fitch believes the chances of ABI eventually gaining full control of Grupo Modelo or buying back its South Korean business should not be excluded. However, adverse credit consequences arising from these events would be limited in terms of integration risk and leverage increase.

Mitigating factors to M&A risk include management’s focus on value-accretive targets, the limited number of listed and not family/foundation controlled targets, the magnitude of ABI’s FCF compared to the enterprise value of most independent brewers and a track record of using equity for larger acquisitions. Fitch also notes that ABI could finance almost any acquisition in the sector with at most two years of its own FCF.

As a relative point of weakness compared to other fast-moving consumer goods companies in the ‘A’ category, Fitch notes that ABI’s profits are heavily concentrated on the beer product category and in two markets. The US and Brazil accounted for 74% of 2011 EBITDA. However, concentration risks are mitigated by the high profitability of these two markets and ABI’s position of leadership in each market.

While not expected within the next 12 to 18 months, an upgrade would be subject to a combination of leverage (defined as lease, pension, minority dividend adjusted net debt/EBITDARP) falling closer to 1.0x, interest cover (calculated as EBITDA/gross interest) rising to more than 10x-12x, better geographic diversification and reducing M&A risk.

Any sizeable debt-funded acquisitions, material signs of weakness in the company’s Brazilian or US operations or generous shareholder distributions causing leverage to remain in a 2.0x-2.5x band on a permanent basis could lead to a downgrade.