TEXT-Fitch affirms Four Croatian Banks
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Four Croatian Banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zagrebacka Banka d.d.’s (ZABA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+’ with a Negative Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Privredna Banka Zagreb d.d.’s (PB), Erste and Steiermarkische Banka d.d’s (ESB) and Societe Generale - Splitska Banka d.d.’s (Splitska) Support Ratings at ‘2’. A full list of rating actions on ZABA is at the end of this comment.

ZABA’s IDRs are based on the still high probability of potential support from its ultimate shareholder, UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; ‘A-'/Negative). In Fitch’s view, if needed, support for ZABA would primarily come from UC via UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria, ‘A’/Stable, which owns 84.47% of ZABA).

ZABA’s Long-term IDR shares the Negative Outlook on UC’s Long-term IDR, and could be downgraded if UC’s Long-term IDR is downgraded. A downgrade of Croatia’s Long-Term IDRs (‘BBB-'/Negative) could also result in a downgrade of the ‘BBB+’ Country Ceiling, potentially also driving a downgrade of ZABA’s Long-term IDR.

