TEXT-Fitch: Diverging performance trends in UK pub sector

May 03 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly-published report that developments in the UK pub sector, such as the smoking ban, supermarkets selling alcoholic drinks at low prices, rising beer duty and socio-demographic changes have had a pronounced impact over the past few years. However, not all pubs have been suffering to the same extent. Differences in business models and geographic location are important factors in determining which pub sectors will continue to decline.

“While wet-led pubs in rural areas have been in sharp decline, food-led pubs and certain well-located wet-led pubs, notably in metropolitan areas, continue to resist the downturn. London-based pubs in particular have consistently out-performed the rest of the country in recent years,” says Stefan Baatz, Senior Director and head of Fitch’s whole business securitisations (WBS) team.

“Furthermore, there is a growing divergence in performance between managed and leased/tenanted pub companies. Unlike most tenanted pubcos, managed operators have been able to adapt to socio-demographic changes and are increasingly competing in the growing UK eating-out market. This has allowed them to mitigate the negative impact of declining on-trade beer sales,” adds Mr. Baatz.

“On the other hand, the wet-led leased model has entered a de-gearing phase in 2008, which Fitch expects to continue in the foreseeable future with further downward rent re-basements and closing of pubs,” adds Julian Dupont, Director in Fitch’s WBS team. “Revenue growth for most of the leased/tenanted pubcos over 2004-2008 was somehow a lure, mainly driven by strong increases in rental income paid by the individual publicans (5.2% compound annual growth rate; CAGR) outstripping the growth from beer income (0.3% CAGR). These disproportionately rising rental payments left many individual pubs vulnerable to falling revenues caused by declining beer sales and rising operating costs.”

The lack of transparency around how profits are shared between pub companies and publicans makes it difficult to determine the sustainability of the profits generated by leased/tenanted pub companies. Recently, more transparent lease and tenancy agreements have been introduced to better re-align the interests of landlord and tenant as well as to gain greater operational flexibility.

With underlying transaction performance deteriorating, some structural features in WBS - notably restricted payment conditions - have failed to provide the expected protection. These issues have contributed to the severity of rating actions taken over the past few years.

The report, entitled ‘UK Pub Sector Review’ is available at www.fitchratings.com.

