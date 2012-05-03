TEXT-Fitch affirms Lithuania at 'BBB'; stbl otlk

In view of Lithuania’s openness and trade exposure to EU economies (total exports are equivalent to 65% of GDP, with 33% of total exports directed to the eurozone), Fitch expects real GDP growth at 2.5% in 2012, down from an earlier projection of 3.8% in September 2011. This reflects the agency’s forecast of a mild recession in the eurozone, with GDP expected to contract by 0.2%. Fitch expects real GDP growth of 3.7% in 2013.

Lithuania’s geographical trade structure is more diversified than that of other CEE countries with 28% of its exports going to CIS countries (including Russia), 21% to the eurozone “core” countries, 8% to Scandinavian countries and 7% to Poland. The risks to Fitch’s growth forecast - both upside and downside - are related to the extent to which Lithuania’s main trading partners will suffer from eurozone stagnation and confidence will be undermined.

After surviving two periods of stress in recent years - the 2008-09 crisis and the bankruptcy of AB Bankas Snoras back in November 2011 - the banking sector is profitable and well capitalised. Market confidence in the sector was preserved, thanks to the support of Nordic banks to their Lithuanian subsidiaries during the crisis and as evidenced by the resilience of the deposit base in the aftermath of AB Bankas Snoras’ bankruptcy.

Lithuania is now less vulnerable to a sudden halt of capital inflows as asset bubbles have burst and external imbalances have narrowed markedly. However, an intensification of the eurozone debt crisis could adversely affect Lithuania’s economic growth and financial markets. In these circumstances, the size of Lithuania’s external balance sheet implies that the country cannot be considered fully immune from changes in investor sentiment.

Lithuania’s ratings are supported by its high level of GDP per capita and human capital. Lithuania outperforms the ‘BBB’ range median on all six World Bank Governance Indicators and the Ease of Doing Business Index.

An improvement in the European macroeconomic and financial environment could allow underlying country-specific factors to come back to the fore and lead to a positive rating action. Meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3% of GDP in 2012 would put upward pressure on the rating, as would an improvement in bank asset quality and a further reduction in external debt ratios.

Conversely, a material intensification of financial stress and a severe recession in the eurozone could lead to a negative rating action, particularly if it contributed to significant fiscal slippage, more challenging fiscal financing conditions or a deterioration in the banking sector.