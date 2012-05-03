Aviva says 50 pct of shareholders vote against pay deal

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British insurer Aviva on Thursday became the latest European company to face a shareholder backlash over executive pay, with 50 percent of proxy votes cast against its remuneration proposals at the company’s annual meeting.

The dissenting vote, which compares with an average of just 6 percent for British companies last year, comes amid mounting shareholder determination that executives’ pay packets should be aligned more closely with performance.

Aviva, Britain’s second-biggest insurer, had attempted on Monday to mollify critical shareholders by cancelling Chief Executive Andrew Moss’s 2012 pay rise, and opening a review into generous recruitment offers for senior executives.

The final voting figure could change once votes cast at the general meeting are counted.