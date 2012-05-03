TEXT-Fitch afrms Clydesdale Bank at 'A' following strategic review announcement

May 03 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Clydesdale Bank PLC’s (CB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A’, Short-term IDR at ‘F1’, and Support Rating at ‘1’ and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is now Stable. The rating actions consider only those aspects of Fitch’s ‘Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria’ that relate to support. The rating actions have no implications for CB’s covered bond ratings of ‘AAA’. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the announcement by CB’s parent, National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; ‘AA-'/Stable) that it has completed its UK Banking strategic review and it will maintain its UK presence, where CB is its main operating subsidiary. CB’s IDRs and Support Rating are driven by an extremely high expectation that it will be supported by NAB, if needed. Fitch estimates that CB will represent 8%-9% of NAB’s consolidated assets post-restructure.

CB’s Long-term IDR is two notches lower than NAB‘s. Although Fitch does not consider CB to be a strategically important subsidiary of NAB, it is 100% owned by NAB (which sets management principles and policies). A default of CB would represent a very high reputational risk for NAB and NAB has a strong track record of providing capital and funding as necessary.