TEXT-S&P keeps Corporacion Pesquera Inca 'B+' ratings unchanged
#Credit Markets
January 10, 2013 / 2:15 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P keeps Corporacion Pesquera Inca 'B+' ratings unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘B+’ corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. are not affected following the proposed $75 million add-on to its $175 million bond due 2017. The add-on is under the same terms and conditions as the bond. The company will use the proceeds to pay down operating leasing agreements, for capital expenditures, and improve liquidity.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

