TEXT-S&P keeps Corporacion Pesquera Inca 'B+' ratings unchanged

Jan 10 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘B+’ corporate credit and issue-level ratings on Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. are not affected following the proposed $75 million add-on to its $175 million bond due 2017. The add-on is under the same terms and conditions as the bond. The company will use the proceeds to pay down operating leasing agreements, for capital expenditures, and improve liquidity.
