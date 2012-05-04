TEXT-Fitch migrates Prakash Ply Exim to non-monitored category

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Prakash Ply Exim Private Limited’s (PPEPL) ‘Fitch B+(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of PPEPL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated PPEPL’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR100m long-term loans: migrated to ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR130m fund-based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B+(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B+(ind)’

- INR27.5m non-fund-based limits: migrated to ‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch A4(ind)'