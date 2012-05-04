FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch migrates Trimex Minerals to non-monitored
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 4, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch migrates Trimex Minerals to non-monitored

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Trimex Minerals Private Limited’s (Trimex) ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Negative Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Trimex. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Trimex’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR200m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR45m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)'

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.