TEXT-Fitch migrates Trimex Minerals to non-monitored

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Trimex Minerals Private Limited’s (Trimex) ‘Fitch B-(ind)’ National Long-Term rating with a Negative Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’ on the agency’s website. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Trimex. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.

Fitch has also migrated Trimex’s bank loan ratings to the non-monitored category as follows:

- INR200m fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’

- INR45m non-fund-based working capital limits: migrated to ‘Fitch B-(ind)nm’/‘Fitch A4(ind)nm’ from ‘Fitch B-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)'