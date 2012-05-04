TEXT-S&P ratings - Ipoteka Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Ipoteka Bank ------------------------------------------- 04-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Uzbekistan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================