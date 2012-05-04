TEXT-S&P:WCC rating unchanged by proposed acquisition

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on West China Cement Ltd. (WCC: BB-/Negative/--; cnBB/--) are not affected by the company’s proposed acquisition of 100% of Fuping Cement. WCC will issue new equity to fully fund the proposed acquisition. The acquisition will help the company solidify its market position in Shaanxi. Fuping Cement operates 5000 tons per day of a clinker new suspension preheater production line, equivalent to a nominal annual cement production capacity of 2 million tons.

The negative outlook on the rating reflects our view that the operating environment for WCC will stay challenging in 2012 and that the company’s profit margin will be pressured as demand remains subdued. Cement prices have recently stabilized in Shaanxi. However, we have low visibility on whether this price stabilization is sustainable.

In our view, WCC’s management is aggressive in expanding its capacity as demonstrated by the two acquisitions the company has made so far this year. How WCC finances future acquisitions will be a key rating driver. The rating could come under pressure if the company continues to expand through largely debt-funded acquisitions given that we expect free cash flow from operations to be negative in the next 12 months.