FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P ratings - LUKoil OAO
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - LUKoil OAO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- LUKoil OAO ------------------------------------- 04-May-2012

===============================================================================

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Positive/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Crude petroleum

and natural gas

Mult. CUSIP6: 677862

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Apr-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

10-Jul-2006 BB+/-- BB+/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

RUB6 bil 7.4% bnds ser 04 due 12/05/2013 BBB- 27-Apr-2007

RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 01 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009

RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 02 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009

RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 03 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009

RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 04 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009

RUB5 bil 13.35% bnds ser 05 due 08/06/2012 BBB- 21-Aug-2009

RUB5 bil 9.2% bnds ser 07 due 12/13/2012 BBB- 16-Dec-2009

RUB5 bil 9.2% bnds ser 06 due 12/13/2012 BBB- 16-Dec-2009

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.