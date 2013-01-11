TEXT-S&P summary: Allianz Nederland Group

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 -

Summary analysis -- Allianz Nederland Schadeverzekering N.V. ------ 11-Jan-2013

CREDIT RATING: Country: Netherlands

Local currency AA-/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2007 AA-/-- --/--

20-Mar-2003 A+/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Allianz Nederland Schadeverzekering N.V., Allianz Nederland Levensverzekering N.V., and London Verzekeringen N.V. --the three main operating entities of the Allianz Nederland subgroup (Allianz Nederland) benefit from the strategic importance of the subgroup to its ultimate parent, Allianz SE (AZSE; AA/Negative/A-1+). As strategically important subsidiaries of the Allianz group, the ratings benefit from three notches of support.

The ratings are further underpinned by the subgroup’s operational integration within the wider Allianz group and the expectation that any required financial support would be forthcoming. The ratings are also supported by the subgroup’s strong non-life franchise, strong earnings over the cycle, and strong capitalization. The high level of exposure to the mature and highly competitive motor market and the moderate competitive position of the life business are negative factors, however.

We anticipate that Allianz Nederland will continue to see a drop in premium. The property/casualty (P/C) side is likely to see at least a EUR120 million fall in premium on its 2011 sales as it terminates a long-standing reinsurance contract. We expect volumes to grow in 2013 and 2014 as Allianz Nederland develops its direct sales and cross-selling plans. For the life business, the company has chosen to hold back from writing material new business volumes while pricing conditions remain unfavorable. As the group relies on premium flows from its back book, we expect that gross premium written (GPW) may fall below EUR280 million in 2012, but remain above EUR240 million in 2013.

In our opinion, earnings remain strong. Operating performance in the life operations has remained stable, though we expect this to be strained as the life book continues to shrink. We anticipate that value of new business will be negligible in the current environment. We expect the life operations will continue to be profitable on an International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) basis, achieving a net income of between EUR35 million-EUR40 million over the same period.

On the non-life side, operating performance has continued to be tested by the adverse market conditions, but we consider Allianz Nederland’s performance to be in line with the market. We believe that Allianz Nederland has the pricing discipline and ability to implement expense reductions on the non-life side that will aid profitability going forward. As such, we forecast Allianz Nederland’s published net combined ratios will be in the range 98%-100% during 2012 and 2013, based primarily on falls in expense ratios. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.)

We consider capital adequacy to be “good,” as we define the term, and hence a source of weakness to Allianz Nederland’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) which we consider to be in the “strong” category at ‘a-'. We recognize that capital adequacy and quality of capital has remained strong over 2012. However, we consider the increasing net exposure to Dutch private bank F. van Lanschot Bankiers N.V. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) will weaken capitalization; it has risen to almost EUR300 million while the value in force in the life operations and hence the partial credit we give this in total adjusted capital has fallen and is expected to keep shrinking over the rating horizon.

We continue to factor into the ratings three notches of support from AZSE, Allianz Nederland’s ultimate parent. Our strategically important assessment is based on our view that Western Europe is a strategic geographic region for Allianz Group. We consider Allianz Nederland to be highly operationally integrated with other group entities and it shares the same brand. Commitment to Allianz Nederland by Allianz Group was recently underlined, in our view, by the decision to integrate information technology (IT) investment programs and management teams with Allianz Belgium.

Outlook

Since Allianz Nederland benefits from the full three notches of support owing to the group’s strategic importance to its parent, and its supported rating is within one notch of the rating on the ultimate parent, AZSE, the negative outlook on the Allianz Nederland entities reflects the negative outlook on AZSE. A downgrade of AZSE would trigger a downgrade of Allianz Nederland. If we were to revise the outlook on AZSE to stable, we would also revise the outlook on Allianz Nederland to stable.

A downgrade could also occur if we felt:

-- The stand-alone characteristics of Allianz Nederland were weakening, or

-- The Dutch operations were no longer strategically important to AZSE.

Our stand-alone view could be revised downward if our operating performance expectations were not met, leading to a deterioration in the financial risk profile of the group. We could also lower the ratings if P/C volumes failed to grow profitably over 2013 and 2014, indicating that Allianz Nederland was unable to maintain its business risk profile.

The strategic importance of the Dutch operations to AZSE could be called into question if the subgroup was expected to pay a dividend greater than its net earnings. At present, we consider that pursuing growth in the European non-life market is a key component of the Allianz group’s strategy. Were the group to extract capital at a pace greater than earnings, we would see this as an indication that the group was not looking to grow and invest in this market.

Finally, a change in the strategic importance of the life operations could occur if IFRS profits were expected to fall below EUR20 million as we consider the contribution to the group would then be minimal and there is enhanced risk of a sale to a third party.

We are unlikely to raise the ratings on Allianz Nederland because its public ratings are capped at one notch below our ratings on Allianz SE. Additionally, under our base-case assumptions, we do not expect to revise Allianz Nederland’s SACP upward in the next couple of years.

