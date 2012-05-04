TEXT-Fitch asgns Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) RUB2.5bn bond expected 'BB+(exp)' rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Russian Republic of Sakha’s (Yakutia) upcoming RUB2.5bn domestic bond issue, due 17 May 2017, an expected Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB+(exp)’ and an expected National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)(exp)'.

The region has Long-term local and foreign currency ratings of ‘BB+’ and a National Long-term rating of ‘AA(rus)'. The Long-term ratings both have Positive Outlooks. The region’s Short-term foreign currency rating is ‘B’.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received

The bond has a fixed step-down coupon to be determined on 17 May 2012, the day of placement. The principal will be amortised by 10% of the initial bond issue value on 15 May 2014 and by 30% of the initial bond issue value on 14 May 2015, 12 May 2016 and 17 May 2017. The proceeds from the new bond will be used to finance the region’s capital expenditure and the repayment of maturing debt.

Sakha is Russia’s largest region with rich deposits of natural resources, located in the far eastern part of the country. Sakha’s population of 958,258 accounted for 0.7% of the national population and the region contributed 1% of national GDP in 2010.

A credit analysis on the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) is available on www.fitchratings.com.