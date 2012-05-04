TEXT-Fitch ups 4 German driver ABS transactions; affirms 2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded four German Driver Auto Loan transactions and affirmed two others. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions reflect the strong performance of all transactions since cumulative losses are below Fitch’s expectation and potential set-off risks that may arise from loan handling fees.

All transactions have a similar structure where the amortisation switches to pro-rata once the targeted overcollateralisation (OC) levels have been reached. Except for Driver Nine and Private Driver 2011-1, all transactions have reached their target OC levels. As a result of the amortisation and good performance, credit enhancement levels have increased.

Fitch also analysed potential set-off risks related to loan handling fees since various Higher Regional Courts (Oberlandesgerichte) have held such fees invalid. However, according to the originator, the circumstances under which handling fees were held invalid were different from how Volkswagen Bank GmbH originated its loan contracts. Nevertheless, legal uncertainties with regards to such fees will prevail at least until there is a ruling by the German Federal Supreme Court. The agency received the handling fee exposure for each of the transactions. Even if set-off risk fully materialised, which is considered unlikely by the agency, the class A and class B notes would be protected by the OC and funds standing on the cash collateral account. Also taking into account the good performance, Fitch has upgraded the class B notes of Driver Three, Driver Seven, Driver Eight and Private Driver 2010-1 by one notch.

Credit enhancement levels for Driver Nine and Private Driver 2011-1 have also increased, although the target OC levels have not yet been reached. This makes Driver Nine and Private Driver 2011-1 slightly more sensitive to set-off risk related to loan handling fees. Since both transactions are performing well and the unemployment rate (the main driver of defaults) is expected to be stable, no deterioration in performance is expected. The agency has therefore revised the Outlook on Driver Nine and Private Driver 2011-1 to Positive from Stable.

The transactions are securitisations of auto loans originated in Germany by Volkswagen Bank GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Financial Services AG. The loans are either fully amortising or balloon loans granted to private and commercial borrowers for the financing of new and used cars.

Driver Three GmbH :

Class A (ISIN XS0270108573): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0270109621): upgraded to ‘AA+sf’ from ‘AAsf’; Stable Outlook

Driver Seven GmbH :

Class A (ISIN XS0494086845): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0494088460): upgraded to ‘AAsf’ from ‘AA-sf’; Stable Outlook

Driver Eight GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0580566775): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0580567153): upgraded to ‘AA-sf’ from ‘A+sf’; Stable Outlook

Driver Nine GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0625452676): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0625453211): affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

Private Driver 2010-1 Fixed GmbH:

Class A (ISIN XS0545042334): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Stable Outlook

Class B (ISIN XS0545042763): upgraded to ‘AA-sf’ from ‘A+sf’; Stable Outlook