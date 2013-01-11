TEXT-S&P ratings - Sime Darby Bhd.

Jan 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sime Darby Bhd. ---------------------------------------- 11-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Malaysia

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jan-2013 A/-- A/--

===============================================================================