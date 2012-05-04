TEXT-S&P ratings - Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 -

Ratings -- Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C. ------------------------------ 04-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

12-Sep-2006 BBB+/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A-/Stable 04-May-2012