TEXT-S&P raises Gulf Insurance Co. ratings to 'A-';outlook stable

At the same time, we have revised our view of the group’s operating performance to strong from good, largely because it has continued to display strong underwriting performance. The ratings are also supported by our view of the group’s strong competitive position. However, these strengths are partially offset by still-high exposure to investment risk and the group’s adequate financial flexibility.

The group is one of the largest companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and had a gross premium income of Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) 134 million in 2011 ($478 million). Of this, 52% of total premium comes from Kuwait, 19% from Jordan, 13% from Bahrain, and 10% from Egypt. By gross premium income, the group is the leading life insurer in Kuwait and the leading non-life insurer in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan. This reflects its broad product offerings and good service and distribution.

Despite increasing competition within its key markets, we expect the group to maintain its strong competitive position. We anticipate that the group will continue to enhance its regional presence through acquisitions. In the absence of acquisitions, our base-case scenario assumes that the group’s gross premium is likely to grow by about 10% in 2012.

In our opinion, the group’s operating performance is now strong, supported by continuing strong underwriting performance. For 2011, it reported a strong non-life combined ratio of 88.5% (2010: 88.4%, adjusted for policy issuance fees) and a good return on equity of 12.9% (2010: 13.9%), equating to a pre-tax profit of KWD9.3 million.

However, compared with non-life insurance industry norms, and despite the significant reduction in group’s equity holdings, it continues, in our view, to have significant market risk in its balance sheet emanating through equity and real estate holdings (accounting for about 37% of investments in April 2012). These create potential volatility in its net earnings--for example, at year-end 2011, the group posted a total comprehensive income of KWD3.9 million, a sharp fall from the KWD12.7 million it posted in 2010. This fall was almost entirely due to asset value changes. Our base-case scenario assumes that the group is likely to post a combined ratio close to 90% and a return on equity in line with the 2011 level. (Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.)

In our view, the group’s capitalization is strong. In line with our expectations, the group’s current risk-based capital, measured using our model, improved to a strong level following the significant sale of equity investments over the past 12 months (currently, equities account for 31% of total investments, compared with 46% at the end of 2010). This reduction in risk followed the implementation of a reduced risk appetite with clear target asset allocation for investment risk (one of the group’s key risks) and its greater focus on regional expansion. We view this change as a positive factor and have therefore changed our enterprise risk management assessment to adequate from weak.

We view the group’s financial flexibility as adequate, largely reflecting the ratings on Kuwait Projects Co. (Holding) K.S.C. (KIPCO; BBB-/Stable/A-3). KIPCO currently owns a 44% stake in Gulf Insurance Group and, in our view, this means that it plays an important role in the group’s ability to source capital if needed. Fairfax Financial Holdings (Fairfax; core operating entities rated ‘A-/Positive’) owns 41.43% and the remaining shareholders are well spread.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Gulf Insurance Group will maintain its strong financial and business profiles, supported by strong risk-based capital.

The ratings could be lowered if risk-based capital falls below ‘A’ (strong) levels. This could result from a large-scale acquisition or material negative changes in investment revaluation reserves on the balance sheet. If the group embarks on a large-scale acquisition, it could also create significant execution risk and weaken the group’s business or financial profiles.

Based on current information, we see no upside potential for the ratings on Gulf Insurance over the next two years.

Ratings List

Gulf Insurance Co. K.S.C.

To From

Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Positive/--

Financial Strength Rating A-/Stable BBB+/Positive