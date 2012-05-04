TEXT-Fitch affirms Hi-Tech Gears at 'Fitch A(ind)';outlook stable

May 04 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Hi-Tech Gears Limited’s (HGL) National Long-Term rating at ‘Fitch A(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect HGL’s consistently high operating EBITDA margin and comfortable credit metrics over FY09 (financial year ending March) to 9MFY12. According to provisional results for 9MFY12, EBITDA margin was 17.8% (FY11: 18.5%, FY10: 15.5%), gross interest coverage (operating EBITDA / gross interest) was 12.8x (FY11: 11x, FY10: 5.9x). and net financial leverage (net debt / operating EBIDTA) was less than 1x (FY11: 0.4x, FY10: 0.9x).

The ratings also reflect HGL’s comfortable liquidity position as reflected in its low cash conversion cycle of 10-15 days over FY09-FY11. The ratings also factor in HGL’s long-established customer relationship with Hero MotoCorp Limited (HML) as well as with Getrag Corporation for the sale of the former’s products in export markets.

The ratings derive comfort from the timely commissioning of HGL’s new transmission and engine component production facility at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, in April 2011. It has helped the company maintain its profitability and credit metrics. This will also help HGL diversify its customer base with the automotive companies like JCB (UK & India), MWM International Motores (Brazil) and Daimler AG.

The ratings are, however, constrained by HGL’s relatively small size of operations (9MFY12: INR3,774m, FY11: INR4,249m) compared with higher-rated peers and a high degree of customer concentration, with HML accounting for about 60% of its total sales. HGL also does not have any on-going technology agreements and relies on in-house research initiatives and original equipment manufacturers’ support for technology inputs.

Positive rating action may result from a significant reduction in customer concentration while registering overall revenue growth and an ability to consistently maintain financial leverage at the current levels. Conversely, leverage exceeding 2x due to any debt-led capex and/ or a decline in its revenue and profitability could lead to negative rating action.

HGL commenced operations in 1986 as a single source supplier to HML for transmission gears and shafts. It has diversified its product portfolio to supply transmissions gears and shafts for two- and four-wheelers, and timing gears, precision forgings and machined parts, and power takeoff units for off-highway vehicles.

Fitch has also affirmed HGL’s bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR503.2m long-term debt: affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)’

- INR360m fund-based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A(ind)'/‘Fitch A1(ind)’

- INR25m non-fund based working capital limits: ‘Fitch A(ind)'/‘FitchA1(ind)'