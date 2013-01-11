TEXT-S&P lowers rtgs on HPBI Public cov bonds;placed on watch dev

Jan 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- On July 12, 2012, our updated criteria for assessing counterparty risk in covered bonds became effective, and issuers had six months to meet the updated criteria.

-- On the same day, we placed our ratings on Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International’s public covered bonds program on CreditWatch negative based on our analysis under the updated criteria and uncertainty on the provided action plan to address counterparty risks.

-- The downgrade of the Lettres de Gage is due to the fact that the overcollateralization level in the cover pool is currently below our calculated target credit enhancement level of ‘AA’ for the pool, and the issuer’s confirmation that it would add assets to the pool.

-- We are therefore lowering our ‘AA/A-1+’ long- and short-term ratings on the public-covered bond program to ‘A-/A-2’ and placing the long-term rating on CreditWatch developing.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it had lowered its long- and short-term ratings on the public covered bonds ( Luxembourg Lettres de Gage) issued by Hypo Pfandbrief Bank International (HPBI; BBB/Stable/A-2) to ‘A-/A-2’ from ‘AA/A-1+'. The long-term rating remains on CreditWatch, but we have revised the CreditWatch implications to developing. We originally placed the rating on CreditWatch negative on July 12, 2012.

Today’s rating action follows our review of the program’s credit and cash flow information as of Aug. 31, 2012, and the implementation of our updated counterparty criteria framework (see “Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions,” published Nov. 29, 2012, and “Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published May 31, 2012).