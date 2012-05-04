FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 7 Ocelot CDO I tranches
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 4, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P takes various rating actions on 7 Ocelot CDO I tranches

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 04 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the current credit quality of the portfolios backing seven Ocelot CDO I tranches under the Ocelot CDO II program, considering the likelihood of the attachment points being breached.

-- We have raised our rating on Ocelot CDO I’s series 2006-02 tranche, and affirmed our ratings on the series 2005-02, 2005-03, 2005-04, 2005-07, 2005-08, and 2006-04 tranches.

-- The tranches are synthetic CDOs backed by a managed portfolio of long- and short-reference entities.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on seven synthetic collateralized debt obligation (CDO) tranches issued by Ocelot CDO I PLC under the Ocelot CDO II program (see list below).

Today’s rating actions follow our analysis of the affected portfolios’ credit quality.

For the series 2006-02 tranche, we consider that the likelihood of the attachment point (the level of defaults at which an investor will begin to suffer a loss) being breached has decreased since our previous rating action on Sept. 2, 2011. In our opinion, the attachment point for this series of notes is commensurate with a higher rating than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the series 2006-02 tranche.

For the series 2005-02, 2005-03, 2005-04, 2005-07, 2005-08, and 2006-04 tranches, the attachment points are still at levels commensurate with our current ratings, in our opinion. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these tranches.

All of the affected tranches are synthetic CDOs backed by a managed portfolio of long- and short-reference entities.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.