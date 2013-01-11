FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: JSC SB Alfa-Bank
January 11, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: JSC SB Alfa-Bank

Satish K.B

2 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- JSC SB Alfa-Bank ------------------------------ 11-Jan-2013

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2012 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Moderate strategic importance to parent OJSC Alfa-Bank demonstrated by shareholders’ capital and funding support.

-- Good asset quality indicators.

-- Absence of reliance on wholesale funding and ample liquidity cushion.

Weaknesses:

-- Aggressive loan growth strategy.

-- Still-small domestic customer franchise concentrated in corporate banking.

-- High single-name concentration.

Rationale

The ‘kzBBB’ Kazakhstan national scale rating on JSC SB Alfa-Bank (ABK) reflects the ‘bb-’ anchor for banks operating in Kazakhstan and our view that the bank’s business and risk positions are negative rating factors, while its capital and earnings and funding and liquidity are neutral rating factors.

Related Criteria And Research

-- BICRA On Kazakhstan Maintained At Group '8', Industry Risk Score Revised To '7' From '8'"here", March 30, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010

