TEXT-S&P summary: Aon Corp.

Summary analysis -- Aon Corp. ------------------------------------- 04-May-2012

Country: United States

Local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2 State/Province: Illinois

Primary SIC: Accident and

health insurance

Mult. CUSIP6: 037389

Mult. CUSIP6: 03739J

Mult. CUSIP6: 03739K

Mult. CUSIP6: 03739L

Mult. CUSIP6: 03739M

Mult. CUSIP6: 200166

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Oct-2004 BBB+/A-2 --/--

21-Aug-2002 A-/A-2 --/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ counterparty credit rating on Aon Corp. reflects the company’s strong competitive position arising from its well-established global presence in the risk solutions business, supplemented by its global human resources (HR) solutions segment. The company enhanced its market position in consulting and outsourcing with its October 2010 acquisition of Hewitt Associates Inc. Aon was the world’s largest insurance broker in 2011, according to Business Insurance magazine, because of its organic growth and acquisitions. Other rating strengths include its appropriately managed leverage and cash flows, as well as credit metrics that are healthy for the rating and compare favorably with those of its global broker peers.

However, the company is susceptible to the depressed overall economic conditions and cyclical insurance pricing, which makes it difficult to achieve organic revenue growth and profitability. Another rating concern is the continued execution risk regarding Aon’s strategic initiatives, restructuring plans, and new product initiatives. Aon has incurred material charges related to these efforts each year since 2005. It has exposure to several significant lawsuits and could incur significant charges from underfunded pension liability issues. As of year-end 2011, Aon contributed $477 million to its U.S. and international pension plans, but its pension plans still remain underfunded by $1.82 billion.

Aon’s purchase of Hewitt for $4.9 billion increased leverage and reduced coverage ratios from historical levels, but we expect these measures to remain within our tolerance at the current rating level. Credit metrics are healthy for the rating and compare favorably with those of global broker peers. EBIT fixed-charge coverage was 5.1x for full-year 2011, and debt to last-12-month (LTM) EBITDA was 1.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Aon, through good earnings and prudent capital management, will continue to balance cash flows to debt at levels consistent with the rating. As a result of continued competitive pressures on property/casualty (P/C) insurance rates, we believe organic growth will be minimal in the risk solutions segments. The HR solutions segment, however, could show signs of improvement as economic conditions improve. We believe these factors and Aon’s restructuring programs should result in a pretax return on revenue (ROR) of at least 14%, adjusted fixed coverage of at least 5x, and adjusted total obligations to adjusted EBITDA of 3.5x or less.

We could consider lowering the rating if its strategic initiatives and restructurings are not successful, the combined company does not realize projected synergies, additional acquisitions detract from operating performance or adjusted fixed-charge coverage deteriorates to less than 5x, adjusted total obligations to adjusted EBITDA rises above 3.5x or ROR falls below 5%. We do not anticipate raising Aon’s rating in the next 12 months because its financial profile compares unfavorably with higher rated companies across Standard & Poor‘s. However, our view could be positively influenced by consistent improvement in Aon’s financial profile, delivery of industry leading margins, and significant reduction in the pension liability while maintaining strong earnings.

