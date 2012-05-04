TEXT-S&P drops 'B-' rating on Creativ Group OJSC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 -

Rating Action

On May 4, 2012, Standard and Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on Ukrainian agribusiness Creativ Group OJSC. The rating was subsequently withdrawn at the issuer’s request. The outlook at the point of withdrawal was negative.

Related Criteria And Research

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

Ratings List

Ratings affirmed and withdrawn

To From

Creativ Group OJSC

Corporate Credit Rating NR B-/Negative/--