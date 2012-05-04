FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P report:Losses fell for US bank, prvte-label cards in Mar.
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P report:Losses fell for US bank, prvte-label cards in Mar.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 04 - Charge-off rates for U.S. bankcard credit card trusts in Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ Credit Card Quality Index (CCQI) decreased 3.7% to 4.1% in March from 4.3% in February, according to a recent report.

“Losses among the U.S. private-label trusts also fell, dipping to 6.3% in March from 6.5% the previous month,” said credit analyst Frank Trick. “However, losses for the trusts in the Canadian CCQI increased to 4.8% from 4.4%.”

We published the full report “Losses Among U.S. Bankcards And Private-Label Cards Decreased In March,” on May 2, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com.

