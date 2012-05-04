TEXT-S&P summary: Leslie's Poolmart Inc.

Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include:

-- Total revenue growth in the mid-single digits--resulting from a combination of new store development and low-single-digit same-store sales;

-- EBITDA margins to remain relatively flat due to modest sales leveraging, partially offset by some commodity cost pressures;

-- Positive annual free operating cash flow (FOCF);

-- Some increases to capital expenditures to support store growth; and

-- Debt reduction limited to amortization.

We think that Leslie’s business risk profile will continue to be influenced by competition with many local stores, regional chains, home improvement centers, and discounters. Importantly, we see no change in the highly seasonal nature of the business, as Leslie’s generates operating losses in its first and second fiscal quarters (October through March), while making most of its profits during its third quarter. Hot weather and extended warm seasons are favorable trends for the business, while cold, rainy, and shortened warm seasons are unfavorable.

Liquidity

We assess Leslie’s liquidity as “adequate” with sources of cash likely to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Cash sources include cash on hand, moderate FOCF, and availability under its revolving credit facility. We anticipate that cash uses will be modest and consist of capital expenditures, some investment in working capital, and near-term debt maturities.

Relevant aspects of the company’s liquidity profile, based on our criteria, are as follows:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months;

-- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 20% drop in EBITDA;

-- Adequate cushion under its maintenance financial covenants; and

-- No meaningful near-term maturities and manageable term loan amortizations.

On an annual basis, we expect Leslie’s to generate positive free cash flow. However, the company has to manage its weak seasonal cash flow in the fall and winter seasons and its inventory investment when heading into the spring and summer months. The company generates the majority of its cash flow in the fiscal third quarter and thus has its peak liquidity at the end of that period.

Recovery analysis

Standard & Poor’s rates Leslie’s $310 million term loan and $70 million senior secured revolving credit facility at ‘B+’ with a recovery rating of ‘2’, indicating expectation for a very high (70% to 90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Leslie‘s, published Nov. 21, 2011, on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook

The stable outlook on Leslie’s reflects our expectations that credit protection measures and cushion under financial covenants will remain adequate, and that the company will continue to open new stores and modestly increase profit.

We could lower the ratings if performance turns negative, leading to a change in our assessment of the business profile and a deterioration of credit ratios such that leverage approaches the high-6x area. Assuming no changes to debt, EBITDA would need to decline by approximately 15%, under this scenario.

Alternatively, we could raise the ratings if the company’s financial policies become less aggressive such that debt leverage would be sustainable below the 5x area. For this to occur, debt would need to decrease by approximately $133 million with EBITDA remaining at current levels.

