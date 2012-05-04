FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P:Speculative-grade composite spread narrows to 634 bps
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 4, 2012 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Speculative-grade composite spread narrows to 634 bps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Standard & Poor’s investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 206 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 2 bps to 634 bps. By rating, the ‘AA’, ‘A’, and ‘BBB’ spreads narrowed by 4 bps each to 141 bps, 176 bps, and 250 bps, respectively. The ‘BB’ spread narrowed by 1 bp to 456 bps, ‘B’ tightened by 2 bps to 681 bps, and ‘CCC’ tightened by 13 bps to 1,020 bps.

By industry, financial institutions tightened by 3 bps to 296 bps. Banks, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 4 bps each to 316 bps, 296 bps, 208 bps, and 323 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 654 bps and its five-year moving average of 726 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.