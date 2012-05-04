TEXT-S&P:Speculative-grade composite spread narrows to 634 bps

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 04 - Standard & Poor’s investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 3 basis points (bps) to 206 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 2 bps to 634 bps. By rating, the ‘AA’, ‘A’, and ‘BBB’ spreads narrowed by 4 bps each to 141 bps, 176 bps, and 250 bps, respectively. The ‘BB’ spread narrowed by 1 bp to 456 bps, ‘B’ tightened by 2 bps to 681 bps, and ‘CCC’ tightened by 13 bps to 1,020 bps.

By industry, financial institutions tightened by 3 bps to 296 bps. Banks, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 4 bps each to 316 bps, 296 bps, 208 bps, and 323 bps, respectively.

The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 201 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 654 bps and its five-year moving average of 726 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.