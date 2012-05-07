TEXT-S&P summary: GS Caltex Corp.

GS Caltex has about a 30% share of the domestic market and is a major petrochemical producer. We believe the company is one of the most complex refiners in Asia at this point, after five years of continuous investment to upgrade its facilities. We believe GS Caltex’s upgraded facilities will enable it to gain a greater benefit from a recovery in refining margins than its peers--and than it did in the past.

We expect GS Caltex to invest in upgrading an additional unit in the next one to two years that would lead to further improvement in its product mix. Still, we believe the scale of its average annual capital investments will be lower over the next two years, at below Korean won (KRW) 1.0 trillion per year compared with an average of KRW1.5 trillion each year from 2007 to 2010.

We also see a high likelihood that GS Caltex would receive extraordinary financial support from Chevron, given that Chevron holds a 50% stake in GS Caltex and regards the company to be a strategically important downstream asset in Asia. GS Caltex accounts for nearly half of Chevron’s refining capacity in Asia. In addition, Chevron has a track record of providing GS Caltex with financial support through the extension of a credit line in times of financial crisis.

Nonetheless, GS Caltex’s credit quality is constrained by the cyclical character of its main businesses as well as its vulnerability to crude oil prices and currency exchange rates, which weighs on its cash flow. This, in our view, increases the company’s difficulty in formulating a solid financial policy.

Furthermore, in our view, uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic market is rising, as evidenced by a roughly 5% cut to retail prices that four Korean oil R&M companies including GS Caltex implemented for domestic petroleum for three months from early April 2011. We believe increasing government concern about inflation led Korean refiners to cut prices preemptively to avoid direct regulatory measures. We believe the government might be tempted again to regulate Korean oil R&M companies including the company directly or indirectly if inflationary pressure becomes imminent as a result of higher oil prices or the refiners reap large profits as in 2011.

We see little buffer in the company’s financial risk profile, which we assess as “significant.” At the current rating level, the company has little ability to withstand weaker industry conditions, such as softer demand. For example, we estimate that a 10% decline in EBITDA from our base-case forecast for this year would raise the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio much closer to the downgrade trigger of 4.0x.

Liquidity

GS Caltex’s overall liquidity is adequate. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to uses of liquidity to be over 1.2x this year.

We assume GS Caltex’s sources of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW0.6 trillion in cash and short term investment as of Dec. 31, 2011;

-- KRW2.6 trillion in cash flow from operations;

-- KRW5.1 trillion in lines of credit as of Dec. 31, 2011.

We assume the company’s uses of liquidity this year will be as follows:

-- KRW0.8 trillion in capital expenditure and equity investments;

-- KRW4.0 trillion in debt due to mature within a year from Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Modest dividend distributions.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that GS Caltex’s ability to withstand tougher industry conditions has weakened as a result of continued high debt levels. We believe the likelihood that it will breach its debt-to-EBITDA triggers over the next two years has increased.

We may lower the rating if adjusted total debt to EBITDA hits or exceeds 4.0x over the next 12 months. Weaker-than-expected refining margins and unplanned increases in capital investment could exert further downward pressure on the rating. We may revise the outlook to stable if adjusted total debt to EBITDA stays below 3.5x for a protracted period. Stronger-than-expected refining margins, a significant reduction in capital investment, or asset disposals could lead us to revise the outlook back to stable.