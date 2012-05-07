FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P:Hollande win has no impact on France rating
May 7, 2012 / 6:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Hollande win has no impact on France rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the election yesterday of Francois Hollande as France’s new president has no immediate impact on its unsolicited sovereign credit ratings or outlook on the Republic of France (AA+/Negative/A-1+). We still believe there is at least a one in three chance that we may lower the long-term rating on France this year or in 2013.

Standard & Poor’s takes no political position regarding individual candidates or the outcome of any elections. Nevertheless, the policies of a country’s government have a direct bearing on its creditworthiness. Our sovereign ratings therefore incorporate our view of the likely consequences to a sovereign’s credit profile of policies adopted by its elected public officials. We will analyze the policy choices of France’s president elect and the new government, taking into account the outcome of the parliamentary elections in June.

