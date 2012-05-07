TEXT-S&P ratings - Axiata Group Bhd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -

Ratings -- Axiata Group Bhd. -------------------------------------- 07-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

17-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

16-Apr-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

