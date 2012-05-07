FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Axiata Group Bhd.
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2012 / 9:30 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Axiata Group Bhd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 07 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Axiata Group Bhd. -------------------------------------- 07-May-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

17-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

16-Apr-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

===============================================================================

