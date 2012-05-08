TEXT-S&P responds to the EBA on banks' pillar 3 disclosures

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services yesterday published its response to the European Banking Authority’s “Questionnaire on the identification of users/investors needs on credit institutions Pillar 3 disclosures,” issued on April 4, 2012 (see “Standard & Poor’s Response To The EBA Highlights The Shortcomings Of Banks’ Pillar 3 Disclosures,” on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). For a webcast on this topic see “Standard & Poor’s Sees The Need For Improvements To Banks’ Pillar 3 Disclosures,” on CreditMatters TV.

Standard & Poor’s regards Pillar 3 disclosures as an important source of information for its assessment of banks’ risk profiles. We systematically examine the Pillar 3 reports of the banks we rate and believe we are among the most frequent external users of Pillar 3 disclosures.

Our broad view is that Pillar 3 reports have allowed us to improve our assessment of banks’ risk profiles by facilitating the roll out of our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) framework, which is a key part of our rating methodology. However, Pillar 3 reports have fallen short of fully achieving the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision’s goal: “to encourage market discipline by developing a set of disclosure requirements which will allow market participants to assess key pieces of information on the scope of application, capital, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, and hence the capital adequacy of the institution,” and to become the main source used by market participants to assess banks.

Indeed, in many instances we have had to seek additional information from the banks we rate to complement and assess, in a consistent way, the information disclosed in Pillar 3 reports.

In our view, many of the reasons why Pillar 3 disclosures do not fully engender market discipline relate to issues raised in the EBA questionnaire. These issues include the lack of consistent and transparent disclosure format, absence of consistent definitions of exposures, and the timeliness of banks’ publication of Pillar 3 reports. We think this undermines the ability of market participants to compare the data. Beyond the scope of the EBA questionnaire, we also believe that the information provided is often not comprehensive enough, with important information on risk profile missing.

We believe Pillar 3 disclosures should be standardized, transparent, and comparable. Banks should provide precise reconciliations between their financial statements and Pillar 3 reports. Furthermore, Pillar 3 disclosures should be published more frequently than once a year, and more promptly regarding the period to which they relate.