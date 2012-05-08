TEXT-Fitch:MyTreasury chooses Fitch Solutions for credit risk data

May 08 - Fitch Solutions is pleased to announce that MyTreasury, the leading global electronic trading platform for treasury investors, part of the ICAP Group, has chosen Fitch’s Credit Ratings and CDS Implied Ratings Data as new credit risk data inputs to help MyTreasury clients better understand their counterparty risk exposure.

Through their MyTreasury trading platform, clients will have access to a data feed of Fitch Ratings’ credit ratings, watches and outlooks, as well as 35 years of historical rating actions for up to 3,000 financial institutions across the UK and Europe. This fundamental credit risk data is combined with Fitch Solutions’ CDS Implied Ratings, which use daily CDS market quotes to derive an implied rating for the same universe of financial institutions.

“Counterparty risk remains a key issue for treasury investors in money market funds and FX and we are committed to providing our clients with timely and objective insights into the direction of credit risk,” said Justin Meadows, Chief Executive at MyTreasury.

“We believe the combination of Fitch’s long-term fundamental credit ratings with its shorter-term market-based CDS implied ratings will help our clients to make more informed risk management decisions on their trading counterparties,” Justin added.

MyTreasury is now used by more than 330 organisations trading on behalf of more than 1,850 different legal entities. Assets invested in funds through the platform now total over $47bn.

“MyTreasury’s industry standing and global client reach make it a natural fit for Fitch Solutions. Today’s announcement not only allows us to broaden market access to our products and services but also underscores Fitch Solutions’ position as a market leading vendor of credit risk data,” said Ian Rothery, Fitch Solutions’ Global head of Third-Party Distribution and Partnerships.