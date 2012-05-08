TEXT-Fitch ups STFCL DA Program - Feb 10 - 2's SLCF

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded STFCL DA Program - Feb 10 - 2’s (an ABS transaction) second loss credit facility (SLCF) and affirmed its purchaser payouts and liquidity facility as follows.

INR49.5m SLCF: upgraded to ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch A(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR297.7m purchaser payouts: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR5.3m liquidity facility: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, which is commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch’s initial base case assumption.

The affirmations reflect the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Outlook Stable) for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles. As of 15 March 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR84.3m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR304.9m.

According to the payout report of 15 March 2012, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 1.20% of the original pool principal and 2.74% of the current pool principal outstanding. The report also shows that 43.8% of the original pool balance remains outstanding as of February 2012.