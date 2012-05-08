TEXT-S&P summary: Schoeller Arca Systems Holding B.V.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that Schoeller will achieve low-single-digit revenue growth in the financial year-ending Dec. 31, 2012, largely as a result of fairly stable volumes and increasing momentum on a major contract with IFCO.

A shortage of liquidity has caused delays in the supply of raw materials and a subsequent slowdown of production in some plants. As such, we forecast that adjusted EBITDA will be in the EUR20 million to EUR25 million range for the year to Dec. 31, 2012--including an additional EUR11 million of operating lease charges compared with 2011.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In the 12 months to Dec. 31, 2011, Schoeller’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt to EBITDA weakened to slightly more than 7x and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 2%, from about 6x and 7%, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2010. In December 2011, the company agreed with its shareholders to convert the EUR18 million nominal portion of the B2 facility from debt to preferred stock, which provided temporary relief under extremely tight covenant headroom.

We anticipate that, in the near term, metrics will remain under pressure as a result of tightening covenants and reducing EBITDA.

Liquidity

We assess Schoeller’s liquidity as “weak” under our criteria. We have limited visibility on cash flows for the next 12 months because the group is still in a transitional phase, as management continues to drive cost base efficiencies and improvements in working capital.

Schoeller’s working capital requirements are seasonal, with the first half of the calendar year typically being the most demanding on cash flows. The group has access to EUR20 million of factoring facilities. However, the availability of the undrawn amount depends on the level of Schoeller’s receivables, and we do not currently view these facilities as readily available. We do, however, think it likely that factoring availability will provide further support to the group’s liquidity position in the first half of 2012. Schoeller’s debt package has mandatory payments of EUR3.3 million on April 31, 2012, and EUR3.3 million on Oct. 31, 2012. The group’s loan documentation imposes several restrictive financial covenants, the tightest of which is maximum debt to EBITDA. Although Schoeller remained in compliance with its covenants in the year to Dec. 31, 2011, we anticipate that reducing EBITDA and tightening covenants could result in possible covenant breaches during 2012. A covenant breach could result in a cross default under the terms of the group’s loan documentation, and this remains the key ratings driver.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the outstanding EUR100 million senior secured facilities issued by Schoeller and certain of its subsidiaries is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in the event of a payment default, although cover is at the low end of the range. The issue rating on these facilities is ‘CCC+', one notch above the corporate credit rating on Schoeller. The senior secured facilities comprise the outstanding EUR17 million A1 tranche of the amortizing term loan A, the outstanding EUR83.5 million B1 tranche of the term loan B, and the EUR2 million revolving credit facility.

The recovery rating on the subordinated EUR10 million term loan B2 tranche is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for contractually subordinated secured lenders in the event of a payment default. The issue rating is ‘CC’, two notches below the corporate credit rating on Schoeller.

Our recovery ratings on the senior secured bank debt are underpinned by the group’s material asset base and the comprehensive security and guarantee package. However, we see a risk that other material claims could weigh on recovery prospects for senior secured lenders. In our view, these claims include pension liabilities, local debt facilities, and accounts receivable factoring. We include some of these claims in our payment waterfall, although we recognize that the actual size of the claim could vary from our assumed level.

Our hypothetical default scenario is based on our assumption of further volume declines in the returnable transit packaging segment, as well as a further margin squeeze, leading to a default by 2012. Nevertheless, the continued activity of the group is important for our valuation on a going-concern basis. After deducting priority claims of about EUR31 million from our stressed enterprise value of EUR120 million, this leaves value in the 70%-90% range for the senior secured bank debt (with cover for lenders at the low end of the range). This, in turn, results in negligible recovery (0%-10%) for the contractually subordinated term loan B2 tranche.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view of Schoeller’s weak operating performance and our opinion that a drop in the group’s EBITDA margin could cause a covenant breach, or impair the group’s ability to gradually improve its liquidity. It also reflects our belief that headroom under existing financial covenants is likely to remain tight in 2012. We could lower the ratings if the group’s liquidity were to deteriorate and covenant headroom were to tighten even further, for reasons such as an increase in working capital requirements or the underperformance of earnings and cash flow generation.

Ratings upside could result if the group were to strengthen its liquidity position to a level that we consider to be “adequate”, under our criteria, with sufficient covenant headroom. Such a move would require the group to retain positive free operating cash flows on its balance sheet, or to expand its liquidity resources with additional committed credit lines.

