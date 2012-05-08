TEXT-S&P ratings - Calik Holding A.S.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 -

Ratings -- Calik Holding A.S. ------------------------------------- 08-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Watch Pos/B Country: Turkey

Primary SIC: Textile goods,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

08-May-2012 B/B B/B

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$350 mil bnds B/WatchP 08-May-2012