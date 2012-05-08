TEXT-S&P ratings - Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 08 -
Ratings -- Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski S.A. ---------- 08-May-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland
Local currency A-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-May-2012 A-/-- --/--
29-Sep-2010 A-pi/-- --/--
