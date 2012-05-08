TEXT-Fitch rates Aaditiya Aswin at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s Aaditiya Aswin Paper Mills Private Limited (AAPM) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by AAPM’s modest size of its operations, moderate credit metrics and operational inefficiencies due to power shortages in Tamil Nadu. For the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR290.1m, EBITDA margin was 8%, net debt/EBIDTA was 3.2x and interest coverage was 2.4x.

The ratings are also constrained by AAPM’s tight liquidity position, as illustrated by its full working capital utilisation in February 2012. However, Fitch believes that an enhancement of INR14m in its short-term working capital facilities in March 2012 has provided the necessary cushion for the near term.

The ratings are, however, supported by over two decades of experience of AAPM’s founders in paper trading and the company’s established retail network which to some extent helps AAPM in countering the risks emanating from volatile raw material prices.

Negative rating action may result from deterioration in AAPM’s EBITDA margins or large debt-funded capex resulting in net debt/EBITDA exceeding 4x on a sustained basis. Conversely, improved power availability in the state resulting in higher operating efficiency and net debt/EBITDA below 3x on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

AAPM is a Coimbatore-based writing and printing paper manufacturer with an installed capacity of 7,800 metric tonnes per annum. Provisional (un-audited) results for 9MFY12 indicate revenue of INR216m, EBITDA margin of 7.5%, EBITDA interest cover of 2.4x, and net debt/EBITDA of 3.5x.

Rating actions on AAPM:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR22m term loans: assigned at ‘Fitch BB-(ind)’

- INR59m fund-based limits: assigned at ‘Fitch BB-(ind)'/‘Fitch A4+(ind)’

- INR10m non-fund-based working capital limits: assigned at ‘Fitch A4+(ind)'