TEXT-S&P summary: Sotera Defense Solutions Inc.

The company’s Force Mobility & Modernization (FMMS) business, which involves operating expeditionary and force mobility solutions and systems, would represent about 33% of total revenues and the company’s Technology & Intelligence Services (TIS) business--which consists in large part of recent acquisitions in intelligence solutions, cyber-security, and C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance)-would represent the remaining 67% of total revenues.

We view the company’s business risk profile as “weak,” reflecting its modest position in the highly competitive market for government information technology (IT) services and a limited operating track record at its current size. However, Sotera has a solid position in the niche market for FMMS, and has accumulated unique capabilities in the growing areas of cyber and intelligence, both factors would position it for the profitable prime contractor position on new contracts. A large portion (about 40%) of revenue coming from higher margin fixed-price contracts also support the EBITDA margins of about 12%. We expect Sotera to remain acquisitive as it adds to its capabilities in TIS.

In our view, Sotera has a “highly leveraged” financial profile. As a result of the two acquisitions in 2011, a significant amount of pre-acquisition EBITDA from SPT and PFI cannot be recognized in accordance with GAAP. For the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, pro forma operating lease-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA was in the mid-5x area.

Liquidity

We expect Sotera to maintain “adequate” sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are minimal, but we expect positive annual free operating cash flow over the near term. The company’s $28 million revolver was undrawn at Dec. 31, 2011. We expect uses to include modest, growth-related working capital investments and annual capital expenditures of less than $2 million.

Our view of Sotera’s adequate liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We see coverage of uses in excess of 1.5x for the next 12 months, in part reflecting minimal near-term debt maturities;

-- We expect net sources to be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from December 2011 levels;

-- Adequate covenant headroom; and

-- We have not incorporated material acquisitions into our current rating.

Outlook

The outlook is positive, reflecting strong credit metrics for the rating, and growth prospects in intelligence and cyber. We could raise the rating to ‘B+’ if Sotera successfully integrates recent acquisitions, as the company’s sustained EBITDA margins above the 10% area would demonstrate.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company does not realize positive operating trends in its TIS business, which could indicate that integration risk was greater than expected. If leverage approaches the high-5x area as a result of competitive margin erosion or a debt-financed acquisition, we could also revise the outlook to stable.

