TEXT-Fitch affirms Teller at 'BB+';outlook stable

May 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Teller AS’s (Teller) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BB+’ with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at ‘B’, and Support Rating at ‘3’.

Teller’s ratings are driven by strong liquidity management, which mitigates its exposure to operational risk. They are also supported by its large franchise in Nordic merchant acquiring of international payment cards coupled with a historically low credit losses.

Upside potential to the ratings is limited given Teller’s small size and moderate capital levels. Operational risk is substantial and could manifest itself both via credit losses, for example if fraud was not identified, or if there were system-wide failures. For the latter, if payments to Teller were delayed and Teller remains liable to honour payments, it would be likely to lead to a stressed liquidity situation. However, in Fitch’s opinion, on-balance sheet and contingent liquidity facilities are adequate to sustain a short-term system disruption.

The ratings are sensitive to any notable increase in Teller’s risk appetite, through less prudent liquidity management or expansion into higher risk regions or market segments, which could put downward pressure on the ratings. However, downside risk is currently limited, given Fitch’s assumptions around potential support in case of need.

Fitch has assigned a Support Rating of ‘3’, indicating a moderate probability of support. The agency believes that there is a reasonable propensity that the ultimate owners, including a number of Nordic banks and the Danish central bank, would support the entity given its important role in the Nordic payments system. This is supported by the relatively small size of Teller compared to the combined balance sheets of its owners.

Teller is licensed for Visa and MasterCard in Norway, Sweden and Finland, and licensed to acquire American Express cards in Norway. In 2010, Teller’s parent, Nordito AS, merged with PBS Holding A/S to form Nets Holding A/S (Nets). Teller is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nets, which has been restructuring the new group to create operational efficiencies. During 2011, Teller’s card issuing services and support functions were demerged from Teller and transferred to Nets Norway AS, which Teller now has a contract of service from.