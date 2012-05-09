TEXT-Fitch rts Aktia Bank PLC 'BBB+'; outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 09 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Finland’s Aktia Bank PLC (Aktia) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+', Short-term IDR of ‘F2’, Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb+', Support Rating of ‘2’ and Support Rating Floor of ‘BBB’. The Outlook is Negative.

The ratings reflect Aktia’s strong local presence in Finland, particularly in retail banking, solid asset quality and liquidity management and acceptable capitalisation. They also factor in the bank’s low profitability, lack of diversification, modest volume of capital and its reliance on the covered bond market to sustain growth.

The Negative Outlook is driven by the bank’s low and declining profitability, giving it limited ability to boost retained earnings or absorb any unforeseen increase in loan impairment charges. Aktia’s ratings are particularly sensitive to any increase in credit losses arising from either the loan book or investment portfolio given the size of its capital and low internal earnings generation. The bank’s prospects are also sensitive to any deterioration in access to wholesale funding, which could constrain future growth.

Based on Aktia’s established franchise, Fitch views the resilience of the bank’s underlying revenue generation as acceptable. However, Fitch expects operating profitability to come under further pressure, given the reduced contribution to net interest income from the hedging of its liability book and renewed focus on low risk, low yielding assets in both the lending and securities portfolios. Fitch also expects the low interest rate environment to continue and the yield curve to remain flat, which are likely to maintain pressure on margins and earnings.

Aktia’s asset quality is sound. The bank’s loan book is entirely domestic and dominated by granular retail exposure. Retail loans in Finland have performed well during the crisis. While corporate loans represent a proportionately small share of the loan book, their proportion of impaired loans is relatively high. The corporate impaired loans/gross corporate loans ratio was 6% at end-2011, and Fitch does not rule out further loans becoming impaired. The agency expects this to remain manageable for the bank as exposures are mature and Aktia’s strategy is to shrink the book.

Aktia funds its loan book using customer deposits and covered bonds issued by its partly owned (70% of votes/49.9% of capital) subsidiary Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank. The maturity profile is well spread over the next five years and the bank’s investor base is diversified by type with largely Nordic investors. Given the small amounts of issuance required, Fitch expects the bank to retain market access. However, like other banks, wholesale funding dependence makes the bank sensitive to market dislocations.

The bank aims to keep sufficient liquidity to sustain 12 months without access to wholesale markets. According to management, the liquidity buffer at end-2011 was sufficient to stay out of the market for approximately 24 months.

Capital ratios are satisfactory compared with international peers, especially as the bank uses the more conservative standardised approach to calculate risk weights. Fitch core capital/risk weighted assets was 10% at end-2011. The bank expects approval for the implementation of the IRB approach in 2012, which would improve the capital ratios by 300bp to 500bp. However, Fitch considers that at only EUR369m at end-2011, the small size of the bank’s Fitch core capital position leaves it more exposed to unforeseen risks than larger banks.

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch’s assessment that there is a high probability that Aktia would be supported, if needed, by the Finnish public authorities given its domestic importance, which is reinforced by its position as the central funding unit for the Finnish savings banks and POP Banks, which in total accounts for around 15% of the market.

Aktia focuses on providing loans, savings and insurance products for its mostly retail customer base in Finland. The bank operates 70 of its own branches but also benefits from selling its products through the extensive branch network of the local savings banks and cooperative banks (POP Bank Alliance). Aktia and its partner banks have market shares of around 15% in loans, deposits and mortgages in Finland.